Wisconsin Man Sets New Pushup World Record; Raises Funds For 9/11 Fallen First Responders

A Wisconsin father of three has set a new world record after he accomplished 1,500,231 push-ups for a fundraiser to donate the money to the fallen first responders’ families as a part of America’s 20th anniversary of 9/11 events. Nate Carroll achieved the record for the most push-ups done ever by an individual in almost a year at the 50-yard line of MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The man performed his few final push-ups during half-time of the 48th Annual Fun City Bowl, a soccer game between the New York’s fire and police teams.

The 46-year-old Winnebago County dad broke the record that was previously set more than 30 years ago. He described his record as fetching “an amazing feeling” as he was cheered, hooted, and uplifted by a stadium full of first responders. Carroll was dedicated to his 12-month feat to raise a sum by partnering with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation for its Fallen First Responder Program, according to the foundation’s website.

The agency is dedicated to paying off the mortgages for the families of law enforcement officers and firefighters who lose their precious lives in the line of duty and leave behind their young children. During the annual showdown between the FDNY and NYPD soccer hosted by the First Responders Children’s Foundation, Carroll finally achieved the record of the world’s most push-ups.

Wisconsin man had collaborated with the Guinness Book of World Records and the Record Holders Republic Registry of Official World Records to get his achievement recognized. He has done more than 1.5 million push-ups during his annual commitment period that officially winds up on June 13. His final total will feature the numbers ‘911,’ in honour of the 20th anniversary of the September 11th attacks on the US twin towers.

Charity named after firefighter who died on 9/11

Carroll told The Wisconsin State Journal that it was an honour to set a new world record in New York in front of members of the NYPD, FDNY, PAPD, and other first responders. He insisted that he made the record to pay tribute to the sacrifice made by so many heroes on the tragic day of 9/11. The previous record was made in October 1989 by British athlete Paddy Doyle — and it still needs to be verified.

Carrolls’ push-ups crossed the average of more than 4,100 a day as he ended up doing 7,000 on some days in order to achieve the goal to help The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s Fallen First Responder Home program. The agency has provided housing for over 250 families of the fallen since its inception in 2014. The charity is named after a New York City firefighter who died on Sept. 11, 2001, responding to the terror attacks.

