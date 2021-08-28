Wisconsin Woman Captures Cow In Car's Backseat At McDonald's Drive-through; See Video Here

What would be your reaction if on one fine day you saw a cow sitting on the rear seat, driving through a McDonald's, sounds impossible, right? People often take their pets like dogs and cats along with themselves in their cars, but no one had ever thought of carrying along with a cow to pick up food from a restaurant. However, people in United States' Wisconsin witnessed the same in reality and it was an amusing affair. The unusual and funny incident came to light after a Facebook user from Wisconsin posted a video of the same, which in few hours of posting went viral.



The video was posted by Wisconsin woman Jessica Nelson, while she was waiting for her turn at the McDonald's drive-through in Marshfield. She noticed a big sedan, a few cars ahead of her. Nelson couldn't believe her eyes when she saw the cow seated in the rear of the car staring out the window. The lady decided to record the unbelievable moment and went on to share the video further for everyone to see. The cow was seen moving her head near the window as Jessica captured her from her car at the drive-through. She shared the video with a quirky caption, “Tell me you live in Wisconsin without telling me you live in Wisconsin.”

Watch the video here-

Speaking about the incident with the Associated Press, a Wisconsin woman expressed, “I thought it was fake at first. Who puts a cow in a Buick? Then its whole head moved.” The video got a huge number of likes, shares and comments. To date, the post has received tremendous reactions, it has garnered thousands of views and likes. People have thoroughly liked it as it had got more than 3000 comments on it. There are plenty of interesting comments on the video. Here are some of the bests, while a user wrote, “Lol we had to haul our calves in the car or truck back in the day! We'd take out the back seat and put in empty feed bags then the calves”, another wrote, “Yup that is in Marshfield and supposedly there were 3 calves in the back seat. Guess they wanted French fries.”



Meanwhile, there are some reports that suggest that the car driver reached out to Jessica to inform her that there were three calves in the rear seat, who was just auctioned to him.



(Image Credits: Unsplash/facebook)