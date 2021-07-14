With 107 Deliveries In 91 Hours, A US Hospital Experiences Two 'baby Booms'

A Texas hospital, which on average delivers around 16 babies each day, saw two baby booms between June 24 and 28, setting a new record. According to reports, the Andrews Women's Hospital at Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center delivered 107 babies in 91 hours. The first wave of these births occurred on June 24, when 52 babies were born in a span of 47 hours. On June 28, the next wave saw 55 babies born in just 44 hours.

Surprisingly, the baby surge was not an outlier for the hospital, which is regarded as a high-volume birth facility in Texas. The twin booms, on the other hand, were significantly larger than any of the previous ones the hospital had dealt with. According to reports, it broke their previous record of 48 births in 41 hours.

In a press release, Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center described the twin booms as unusual and spectacular. The pandemic, according to hospital staff, may have influenced the births.

"We were all hoping for a boom around December [or] January when we originally went into quarantine last spring, but it didn't materialise. Our volume remained consistent throughout the winter, but it has already peaked," a labour and delivery nurse at Andrews Women's Hospital, Michelle Stemley, told US media. "The crew was working quite hard, but we were having a great time caring for all of these families during these hectic moments," she continued.

"Everyone had to pull together to make sure that we were able to get our moms through as quickly as possible so that they could deliver, and then after they had their recovery period, we would get them out to their next room to their postpartum room as soon as possible so that we could open up another room in labour and delivery to get these patients in," Stemley explained.

Dr. Jay Herd, an OB-GYN, had a different experience. In fact, because the Women's Hospital is a "busy, busy unit," he didn't notice an increase in deliveries until they counted the numbers. He feels the explosion is not a one-time occurrence. Instead, he predicts that birth rates will continue to climb as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic's conditions, said reports.

