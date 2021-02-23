With Edible Gold, This Is The World's Most Expensive Biryani. Can You Guess Its Cost?

As part of their first anniversary celebrations, a restaurant in Dubai served "world's most expensive" biryani. Dubai's Bombay Borough shared the picture of the mouth-watering Royal Gold Biryani on their Instagram page. Biryani, a popular dish throughout the Indian subcontinent is cooked with rice, spices and meat. The ingredients sometimes vary as per the regional varieties, however, the Bombay Borough's fully-loaded biryani looked a lot different from the normally cooked biryani.

Most expensive biryani

The Royal Gold Biryani was expensive as its cost was Dh 1,000 which is approximately equal to 19,706 Rupees, reported Khaleej Times. The restaurant was celebrating its first anniversary but it was the gigantic biryani that caught the attention. The most expensive biryani was garnished with edible 23-carat gold.

The Dubai-based restaurant shared the picture of the dish on its Instagram page. In the caption, they mentioned the details of the biryani as the "heavenly plate" consisted of gold leaf kababs, Kashmiri lamb seekh kababs, old Delhi lamb chops and Rajput chicken kababs. The Mughlai koftas and malai chicken roast served on a bed of saffron-infused biryani. The dish was complemented by a wide selection of our exquisite sauces, curries and raitas. "It is the exuberant journey to experience Royalty. This royal meal is served in a Thaal and the Gold Biryani is garnished with 23 karat edible Gold," wrote the restaurant.

Royal Gold Biryani is available at Bombay Borough, a luxury dining space in Dubai International Financial Space. According to the restaurant page, the royal gold biryani takes around 45 minutes to prepare. Take a look at the drool-worthy picture:

Recently, an internet user recently shared an image of Biryani with garnishing of strawberries and called it 'Strawbiryani'. A resident of Islamabad tried Strawbiryani, a dish that involves Biryani garnished with strawberries on top of it. However, it is not clear yet if the biryani was used in the process of cooking or not.

