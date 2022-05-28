Recently, a video of a pilot venting out his frustration over the delay of his flight has gone viral on social media. The incident took place onboard a WizzAir flight at the Gatwick airport on Wednesday, May 25. The video has grabbed the attention of viewers on social media.

The now-viral video was shared on YouTube by Hanne Yam with a caption that read, “THIS is the moment WizzAir pilot rants "I don't need this!" over a plane tannoy as he loses his cool during a seven-hour delay". While the flight was scheduled to go to Larnaca in Cyprus but, was delayed by seven hours which left the pilot angry and he started yelling. "Exhausted passengers were left in disbelief after the pilot spoke from the cockpit on a delayed flight to Cyprus at Gatwick Airport", Hanne added in the caption.

When was WizzAir started?

WizzAir is a Hungarian ultra-low-cost carrier with its head office in Budapest. It started its first flight in 2004 and celebrated a remarkable milestone of 200 million passengers carried in 2019. The plan to launch WizzAir began in June 2003, when József Váradi, the company's Chief Executive Officer, brought together six people with a diverse spectrum of airline experience. Meanwhile, the video has garnered 12K views since it was posted. Also, the video was shared on the TikTok by Hanne.

Image: Facebook/@WizzAir