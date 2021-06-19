Wolves Chase Actors Across Stage During Live Performance In China | Watch

A live show in China was hit by terror after wolves jumped on stage and chased actors amidst their performance. Although the show organizers claimed that the wolves were domesticated and trained for three generations, the animals attacked not only the actors but also petrified the audience by running towards them. The whole incident was caught on camera and shared on the Chinese social media website Sina Weibo, where it triggered a debate regarding the programme’s safety ad security.

The spine chilling incident took place in China’s Xi’an, where Huaxia Cultural Tourism conducted the show, as per a report by CNN. Titled ‘Tuoling Legend’ or ‘The Legend of Camel Bell’, the show depicted the tale of the Silk Road. Apart from wolves, the seven scene show also featured camels. The video clip, which has gone viral on Weibo, shows the wolves, who don't appear to be wearing leashes or harnesses, rushing onstage, chasing actors and even jumping into the aisles between audience seats.

Later, a representative of the Xi'an branch of Huaxia Cultural Tourism confirmed that no individual was harmed by the incident. "They are legally raised and trained by professional trainers with certifications since 2018 and no accident happened in the past three years," the representative told media. Local media reported that the staff of Huaxia Cultural Tourism saying that the performance of the show had not been affected by the viral video.

While stage animals often undergo years of rigorous training, their behaviour is not guaranteed. In a similar incident, a television host was reportedly chased out of the studio during a live interview, after a monkey attacked her. A clip that is being widely circulated on the internet shows Egyptian TV host Lobna Asal scrambling to get out of the studio when a monkey, brought to the set by an actor she was interviewing, began scratching her legs. According to international media reports, Asal was interviewing Egyptian actor Ibrahim El-Samman when the incident happened.

