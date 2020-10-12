Maharashtra: Elderly Woman Climbs Steep Fort Stairs, Netizens Say ‘Age Is Just A Number’

A footage of an elderly woman’s caliber as she climbs a steep pathway at Harihar Fort in Nashik is giving internet chills. The 70-year old’s awe-inspiring ascend was shared by IFS officer Sudha Ramen on her official Twitter handle. Lauding her “sheer determination,” the forest officer wrote that the elderly woman, despite her age, made it to the top owing to her will power that goes to prove that age was, in fact, just a number.

In the nearly 2 minute footage, that has now amassed some 19.8k views, the elderly woman could be seen hiking the steep hill’s segment, as energetic and enthusiastic as any young aged mountain climber. The path, which she relentlessly climbed, was carved in midst of nature. The 70-year-old, nevertheless, achieved her lofty goal by making it to the top as the bystanders stood watching in disbelief as they shoot the incident on their cellphones. While a lady accompanied the woman to help ensure a safe hike for her, for the most part, she took the support of the steps, in her bent posture to ascend to the next on the fort’s stairway, located approximately 48 km from Igatpuri, Nashik.

At the age of 70 yrs, with her sheer determination she made it. Salutes to that willpower. #Inspired pic.twitter.com/fKkk8e7nw8 — Sudha Ramen IFS 🇮🇳 (@SudhaRamenIFS) October 10, 2020

Netizens laud woman's 'dauntless' spirit

“She's proved what everyone says.." Age is just a number”, pointed out a commenter, adding, the steps were situated at a height that most wouldn’t believe an elderly would make it. “How can she descend from this steepest stairs,” wondered another, hailing the woman’s determination. The woman clearly had more energy than anyone would fathom. “Inspiration,” said one other. Her trip up had left many flabbergasted as she not only hiked to the top but also fearlessly stands briefly at the height and opens a door as others behind, wait in the line, some smiling, others seemingly surprised.

Sheer will power makes us do wonderful things.🙏🙏 for sharing. — Rama Murthy G (@murty201195) October 10, 2020

With the same will only. God bless her! — Twittizen (@qobit) October 10, 2020

Yes bhai pure food is nothing less than tonic. Salute to lady 🙏 — Srinivas (@Sriniva66556323) October 11, 2020

Inspiration...🙏🙏 — Rina Ghose (@GhoseRina) October 10, 2020

I rarely fall in love with any Vedios online this makes an exception..❤👌 — A Common Man (@SainjeloJ) October 10, 2020

Really inspiring.. — Pragnanand (@Padmanand8) October 11, 2020

Proves..... Age is just a number.. 👌👌 — Deepak Diva (@deepak_diva) October 10, 2020

