Woman Accidentally Sends Video Of Her Mocking Interview Questions To Hiring Manager; Watch

In a bizarre incident, a woman ended up losing all hope of getting a new job after she mistakenly sent an embarrassing video of herself to the potential employer. The video of the incident first emerged on Tiktok and is now attracting a lot of attention on the internet.

Chaylene Martinez was trying to get a job as a flight attendant at SkyWest Airlines. However, things took a weird turn when Martinez was asked to send a recording of herself answering a question, and she called a friend to help her talk through her answer. The hopeful job seeker didn’t know that the employer was watching her on camera.

Unaware she was being recorded, employee calls interview question 'stupid'

In the interview video, she is heard openly mocking an interview question to a friend who is on the call, and throughout the call, she remained absolutely clueless that she was being watched by SkyWest Airlines' hiring manager. "The question is this the stupidest, cheesiest question I've ever read in my life? What is your impression of Skywest's company culture, and how does that resonate with you?," She asked her friend on the phone.

She continued saying, "Sooo... we at work were just talking about mission statements—you know, how like every company has a mission statement? So anyway, I was going to say... but I just can't word this properly and you have to record yourself saying it, so it's so awkward. I was going to say, 'My impression of SkyWest's culture is based on your mission statement,'" she continued.

A couple of minutes later, she realised that she had made a horrible mistake that could result in her being left with no job. In the video, she can be heard saying, "OK, so I was going to say... OH NO... I'm so sorry, I didn't realise it was recording, I was practising. So I was going to say, Sorry," she said.

Later, Martinez shared the video on Tiktok and captioned it, "Def not getting the job. Sorry, SkyWest." Watch the video below:

Later, in a follow-up video, she also said that her boss has seen the video and now knows that she is in search of a new job, which could lead to her getting fired.

(Image: Unsplash/Representative)