Woman Battling Cancer Tells Son About Her Illness, Pens Emotional Post; Netizens In Tears

An emotional tweet by a woman telling her son that she is dying due to cancer has left the people teary-eyed. Dr Nadia Chaudhri has been diagnosed with cancer.

An emotional tweet by a woman telling her son that she is dying due to cancer has left the netizens teary-eyed. Dr Nadia Chaudhri, a neuroscientist has been diagnosed with advanced-stage ovarian cancer and is presently undergoing chemotherapy. She has been sharing the details about her battle with the disease on social media and recently she posted that she will be telling her son about her illness.

Dr Nadia Chaudhari took to Twitter to share a picture of herself and her son and alongside the picture she mentioned that she would tell her son about her disease. In her tweet, she wrote, "Today is the day I tell my son that I’m dying from cancer. It’s reached a point where he has to hear it from me. Let all my tears flow now so that I can be brave this afternoon. Let me howl with grief now so that I can comfort him." The heart-breaking tweet has gone viral on social with netizens telling her that she was in their prayers.

Chaudhri in a follow-up tweet shared a picture of her son hugging her after hearing about his mother's health condition. She in her tweet said that they cried a lot but her son is bright and will be okay. She further said that it was the hardest day of her life to reveal her health condition to her son. She thanked the people for all the love showered on her family.

The tweet of Nadia has got more than 500K likes and more than 35000 retweets. The netizens took to the microblogging site to shower love on the family and some even shared their stories about illness. One user tweeted"God, my heart is breaking for both of you but I’m also filled with awe at your strength. Your children are lucky for having you in their lives, even for a shortened time. Another individual tweeted, "With you from the heart. I send you both love, strength and courage, and fun as long as you can too. Hope you are a little lighter tonight." 

