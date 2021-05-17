Woman Battling Cancer Tells Son About Her Illness, Pens Emotional Post; Netizens In Tears

An emotional tweet by a woman telling her son that she is dying due to cancer has left the netizens teary-eyed. Dr Nadia Chaudhri, a neuroscientist has been diagnosed with advanced-stage ovarian cancer and is presently undergoing chemotherapy. She has been sharing the details about her battle with the disease on social media and recently she posted that she will be telling her son about her illness.

Dr Nadia Chaudhari took to Twitter to share a picture of herself and her son and alongside the picture she mentioned that she would tell her son about her disease. In her tweet, she wrote, "Today is the day I tell my son that I’m dying from cancer. It’s reached a point where he has to hear it from me. Let all my tears flow now so that I can be brave this afternoon. Let me howl with grief now so that I can comfort him." The heart-breaking tweet has gone viral on social with netizens telling her that she was in their prayers.

Today Is the day I tell my son that I’m dying from cancer. It’s reached a point where he has to hear it from me. Let all my tears flow now so that I can be brave this afternoon. Let me howl with grief now so that I can comfort him. pic.twitter.com/PDgy8qbTIL — Dr. Nadia Chaudhri (@DrNadiaChaudhri) May 11, 2021

Chaudhri in a follow-up tweet shared a picture of her son hugging her after hearing about his mother's health condition. She in her tweet said that they cried a lot but her son is bright and will be okay. She further said that it was the hardest day of her life to reveal her health condition to her son. She thanked the people for all the love showered on her family.

Our hearts broke. We cried a lot. And then the healing began. My son is brave. He is bright. He will be okay. And I will watch him grow from wherever I am. Today was the hardest day of my life. Thank you for all for your love. pic.twitter.com/sCZFW9d8T5 — Dr. Nadia Chaudhri (@DrNadiaChaudhri) May 11, 2021

The tweet of Nadia has got more than 500K likes and more than 35000 retweets. The netizens took to the microblogging site to shower love on the family and some even shared their stories about illness. One user tweeted"God, my heart is breaking for both of you but I’m also filled with awe at your strength. Your children are lucky for having you in their lives, even for a shortened time. Another individual tweeted, "With you from the heart. I send you both love, strength and courage, and fun as long as you can too. Hope you are a little lighter tonight."

This touched me deeply. Thanks for having the courage to open yourself. I was just a year old when my mum passed of cancer. I treasure any scrap of info that informs me about her personality. It breaks my heart thinking of how much it must have pained her not to be here for me. — Tenacious Follicles (@mr_arize) May 12, 2021

Thank you as well for sharing. I'm so sorry for your loss no matter your age, I can only imagine how much you are curious about.. I appreciate that you also share the appreciation for the little things about our mamas we find. Sending love, I hope you find the answers you seek.❤ — hannan 🇵🇸 (@redund4nt) May 13, 2021

I don’t have the proper words but I am sending you so much comfort and strength 💜 — Samantha 🇨🇦 (@ItsSamG) May 11, 2021

My condolences. My BFF never accepted her prognosis and it still shatters me (it’s been almost 15 years). It’s what led me to work in hospice. It really is a gift to our loved ones when we can accept our fates, but I know not everyone can. — Democracies only exist if people vote. (@priscilla_nurse) May 12, 2021

Thank you and I am so sorry for your loss. My dad told us days before he went on hospice that he didn't want to die and wouldn't even discuss funeral options. It would have helped with the grief if he had accepted it but I'm sure that is incredibly difficult to do. — madeline cano (@madelinecano) May 12, 2021

She's in our prayers.. may she WIN that fight ❤️❤️ — Juan Kagai (@JuanKagai) May 13, 2021

I don't know you at all and I have been a pretty silent follower. But I just. My heart goes out to you and your family. I am so, so sorry that you need to have this talk with your son and I am sending you a lot of strength and thoughts. — 🔴 Stephanie Zeuch (@stephanie_rothe) May 11, 2021

This moment you described, yet brief in words, really touched me. It gave me pause. A long pause in a world full of movement. — Aaron the Hell Yeah it's Summer Bot (@algorhetor) May 11, 2021

IMAGE: DrNadiaChaudhri/Twitter

