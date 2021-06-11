Woman Breaks Her Own World Record For Longest Eyelash, Watch Video

A video has surfaced on social media that features a woman having the world's longest eyelashes. You Jianxia, a woman from China with the world’s longest eyelash broke her own record recently. Jianxia has held the world record of the longest eyelash since 2016. However, on May 20, she officially broke her own record with her new longest eyelash measuring about 20.5 cm.

Woman creates record of longest eyelashes

Guinness World Records shared a video of You Jianxia on their official Instagram account. In the video, she says that her eyelashes do not cause any concerns or difficulties in her daily life but they bring "just lots of joys. Only joys, no trouble." In the video, the woman shows off her long eyelashes. According to the blog post of Guinness World Records, Jianxia first realized about her growing eyelashes in 2015. She had even visited doctors for her condition but they were unable to explain it. She kept thinking about her condition and even asked her family about genes but they had no clue about it. She then realized that she had spent over 480 days in the mountain, years ago. "So, I told myself that my eyelashes must be a gift given by the Buddha", Guinness World Records in the blog quoted Jianxia as saying. The blog post further mentioned that Jianxia does not apply eyeshadow or eyeliner on her eyes. due to her long lashes. Watch the video here:

The video has garnered over 29,000 likes and several comments. Netizens, stunned by the long eye lashes took to the comments section to express their views. One user commented, "Imagine someone pulling them auchhh! Mad respect." Another user commented, "Oooo looking liking Queen Cleopatra." Another individual commented, "Wow but how is this even possible." Check out some user reactions.

