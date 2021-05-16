Woman Cancels Wedding After Discovering Her Mother Paid Fiancé To Go Out With Her

A woman recently revealed that she cancelled her wedding after discovering that the whole thing was a set up by her own mother. According to BuzzFeed, the woman revealed that she had been with her boyfriend for two months when he suddenly proposed. She said that as it was all so fast she was head over heels and when the guy proposed with a massive diamond, she just went for it and said yes.

The woman added that her fiancé had insisted that the wedding should take place as soon as possible because they were so in love. Like any parent, the woman’s mother also seemed understandably overjoyed at the news. However, it was when the mother started splashing the cash that the daughter’s suspicion was aroused.

The woman said that her mother bought her the most gorgeous and super expensive dress and her parent paid for everything. When she asked her fiancé why his parents wouldn’t pay, the woman said that her parents would usually “butt in and say they insisted” as the guy was from a poor family. The woman added that the reason was justified, but later she pointed out the massive rock that was on the engagement ring he had proposed with.

The woman said that she knew her parents were also not big spenders, therefore, she started to get suspicious. She started to investigate and got her hands on the store her fiancé had bought the ring from. The woman revealed that she even went to the store where he bought the ring from to see if it was real.

‘Fiancé didn’t buy engagement ring’

The man at the store said it was one-of-a-kind and he remembered it being bought. “Apparently, my fiancé didn't buy it, my mother did! And get this, she bought it a month before my fiancé and I started dating,” the woman said. She then started to join the dots. She said that if her mother had bought the engagement ring a month before she even started dating her partner, then she probably somehow knew that he was about to walk into her life.

The woman said that her mother in fact paid the guy to take her out. The woman said that she had met the guy through a friend and her mother had paid him to go out on the first date to a five-star restaurant. She said that her mother paid for all the dates and the wedding because she was “desperate” for her to get married and the guy was just in it for the money. The woman went on to say that her mother probably planned the whole thing because she recently came out as bisexual. Thankfully this tale has a silver lining as now she is dating a wonderful woman and she no longer speaks to her mother.

(Image: Unsplash)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.