Woman Captures ‘longest Exposure Photo’ Of Sun Using Beer Can Pinhole Camera In 8 Years

A student at the University of Hertfordshire has managed to capture the lowest exposure photograph on record with a beer-can pinhole camera that captured the sun's cycles over more than eight years and a month. Discovered by the University of Hertfordshire’s Bayfordbury Observatory, the image was taken by Regina Valkenborgh, who started capturing it in 2012, toward her MA Fine Arts degree course completion.

The photograph remarkably depicts at least 2,953 arced trails of the sun, that rose and set between summer and winter. According to University’s release, Regina achieved spectacular results after she lined the beer can with photographic paper and placed the can in the Observatory’s telescope. “It was a stroke of luck that the picture was left untouched, to be saved by David after all these years,” Regina Valkenborgh said. “I had tried this technique a couple of times at the Observatory before, but the photographs were often ruined by moisture and the photographic paper curled up,” she added.

The student said that she hadn’t originally intended the photograph to have exposure for this length but to her surprise, the longest exposures in existence survived. Regina broke the previous record held by the German artist Michael Wesely, who is known to have captured the longest exposure image that comprised 4 years and 8 months. Regina Valkenborgh has been appointed as the photography technician at Barnet and Southgate College.

A photograph thought to be the longest exposure image ever taken has been discovered inside a beer can at the University’s @BayfordburyObs! MA Fine Art graduate Regina Valkenborgh began capturing it in 2012 📸🌌



Read the full story: https://t.co/rxbuzvuQF1 pic.twitter.com/Ux0JXWJFiK — University of Hertfordshire (@UniofHerts) December 10, 2020

In a statement to CNN, Regina explained that she had been experimenting with the pinhole cameras ever since the society shifted to being excessively digitally driven, and she wanted to rediscover the old analog style. She put the beer pinhole camera on one of the telescopes in the observatory which was forgotten and removed in September 2020. In the iconic imagery, the dome of the observatory's oldest telescope was captured on the left of the image while the sun’s evolution through several months for 8 years was captured center to the right. Bayfordbury Observatory's principal technical officer, David Campbell, removed the beer can from the telescope.

