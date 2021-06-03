Woman Catching Huge Snake With Bare Hands Leaves Netizens Stunned, Watch Video

In a horrifying incident, a woman has caught a huge snake with bare hands. The video shows the woman holding the snake with bare hands and walking away with it. The video has been shared by a page ViralHog on YouTube and it has caught the attention of netizens. People terrified to see the footage took to the comments section to share their views.

Woman catches snake with bare hands

The video has been captured by passerby, who happened to bump into this woman while she was catching the snake on the road. The video shows a woman wearing a mask trying to get hold of a snake. The woman after few moments managed to catch the snake. The video ends with a woman walking away with the snake coiling itself around her waist and shoulders. The woman looked unfazed as she holds the huge snake with her bare hands. Watch the video here:

Since being shared on June 1, the video has garnered more than 1300 views and several reactions. Some of the users called the woman brave while others said that they would not have been able to do it. One user commented, "See, I love snakes and I want to do this. I just kinda don’t have enough courage to do it yet. Yea last time I saw a black rat snake in my grandparent's yard I backed out and it ended up getting through a crack. I accepted my loss in the end don’t worry." Another user commented, "what kind of snake is this? Rat snake?". Check out some user reactions.

IMAGE: @AGOS39_/TWITTER

