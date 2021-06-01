Woman Cooks Maggi With Biscuit And Serves It With Ice Cream, Netizens Says 'unacceptable'

In a bizarre combination, a woman makes Maggi with ingredients having a sweet taste. The video shows a woman preparing Maggi and adding oreo biscuits to it instead of the masala and when it is ready, she serves it with ice cream. The unusual recipe has been shared by Chahat Anand on Instagram and it has caught the attention of netizens. People, not happy with the fusion recipe, could not stop themselves from questioning the combination.

Maggi with oreo biscuits and ice cream

Chahat has uploaded the video alongside the caption, "Too weird or worth a try? Share this with someone who can give it a try!". The video starts with Anand putting a packet of Maggi in boiling water. She breaks the Maggi in the pan and then adds crushed oreo biscuits into the boiling instant noodles. After mixing them well, the Maggi is ready and served in a bowl. She then tops it off with some chocolate ice cream. Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Instagram, the video has garnered more than 15K likes and scores of reactions. Netizens unhappy with the unusual combination took to the comments section to share their opinion. One user commented, "Maggi is wasted now." Another user commented, "U really want maggi lovers to unfollow u ??? If it tastes good i dont care , this is totally wrong Sorry but after this." "I love your fusion recipes. But this is soooo weird", commented another user. Check out some user reactions.

Meanwhile, a unique recipe began doing the rounds on social media over the weekend after food blogger Mahima gave a common food combination a twist on her Instagram 'diningwithdhoot' creating a popsicle with two of India's favorite duos- Parle-G biscuit and good old Chai. The simple recipe requires a packet of Parle-G biscuits, regular Chai (in a way that you like), and a mold to mix and freeze the two. "Tag a chai lover cause they are going to loooove this! The DIVINE combo is even better in this popsicle form. & given how hot it is outside it’s the perfect way to have chai," said Mahima.

