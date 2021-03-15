Woman Creates Unique Artwork With Hole Punches, Netizens Say 'incredible Piece Of Art'

A video which has surfaced on the internet showcases a unique form of artwork where the artist creates an artpiece through hole punches. Uploaded on Instagram handle ‘Madelinerector’, the video shows the entire process of preparing the masterpiece. According to the caption of the video, the tiger, in the artowrk, has been made completely out of the hole punches from using the old magazines. In the caption, the artist also urges netizens to check out her other projects.

Art using punch hole pieces

The video begins with a panning shot of all the punch hole pieces the artist has collected from the magazines. The colours range from orange to brown, yellow to red and much more. Further, into the video, we see the artist punching holes to get the circle cutouts right. As the video progresses, there can be seen a tiger’s face drawn on a wooden platform where the artist will stick all the cutouts. From here, the video is fast-forwarded as she can be seen sticking the cutouts. In the background, we can hear ‘Astronaut in the Ocean’ by Masked Wolf playing. Let’s have a look at the artwork.

Stunned by the video, netizens took over the comment section. "This is the most incredible piece of art I’ve ever seen!!!! Wow!!!!!!!", wrote an Instagram user. Another person wrote, "Omergosh! That’s fabulous I bet your hand gets tired from punching holes!". The video has managed to gather over 5K likes. Curious about the time taken by the woman, one Instagram user wrote, "Wow this is soooooooo amazing. You’re super talented!! How long did this take you!".

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.