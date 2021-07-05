Woman Dances With Grandfather On Birthday, Adorable Moves Win Over Netizens

A video shared by Divesha Bajaj on her Instagram profile has melted the hearts of millions of viewers. The groovy grandfather-granddaughter duo went viral within hours after the video was uploaded. In the viral video, we can see that Divesha’s grandpa is trying to match his steps with her as both of them sway to the ‘Iko Iko’ song by Justin Wellington. Divesha captioned the video, “Birthday Special.” Take a look:

As the pandemic unfolded, the internet has become a hub of interesting content. From funny to adorable ones, there is always something that is ready to grab your attention. For people living in joint families, this has been the ideal time to reconnect. Videos with desi mom’s reaction to daughter buying Rs 35,000 Gucci belt to grandparents grooving with granddaughters, these moments are always adored and cherished by the netizens. Especially the ones where the older generations try to match with their younger ones.

Divesha shared this moment from her birthday eve on June 24. In the video she is seen dancing slowly and steadily while her grandfather is trying to copy her style but in his own way. The grandfather-granddaughter duo is seen grooving to the song ‘Iko Iko’ by Justin Wellington, which has become really popular on Instagram. In the later part of the video, they also tried some ballroom steps and rock and roll, which made it all the more adorable.

The video has been garnered over 2.9M views, and over 2500 comments and is still drawing attention and netizens have poured their heart out. The comment section is abuzz with netizens saying ‘‘adorable” and ‘this is the cutest” echoes basically everything we all to say. The fact that this video was posted on her birthday, makes it all the more special.

(Input: Instagram)

