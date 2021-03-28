Woman Does Marinelli Bend, Balances Her Body Weight Using Mouth Grip, Watch Video

A video of dancer and choreographer Anastasia Evsigneeva showcasing her amazing flexibility while performing the marinelli bend, has become a hit among netizens on Instagram. Using her aerobatic skill, Anastasia can be seen balancing her whole body weight by biting onto a mouth grip. The video has astonished the social media users and they took to the comments section to express their views.

Anastasia had started her practice by bending one leg at a time. In the post, she has said that her posture is still not "consistent" but it is "exciting". The video opened with Anastasia performing marinelli bend which is a form of contortion posture using her mouth grip. In the video, she has bend her body in a way that her back touches her head. This move required a specialist mouthpiece which is a leather 'bite' that is mounted on a metal pole on a solid base. The performer has to keep that mouthpiece in between the teeth.

Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 1000 likes and accumulated reactions from netizens. Netizens could not stop but praise her flexibility. One user, "Perfect bend, you are fantastic." Another user wrote, "Amazing. Watching these videos hurts my body and my brain." Another individual commented, "What a flexibility, great you try this in olympics".

In a similar incident, a video of an athlete’s mind-blowing gymnastic skills wherein he has performed tall jumping backflips has left the viewers stunned. In footage that he shared on his official Instagram handle, Vikram Selvam is seen acing the multiple backflips on a leather mat showcasing the athleticism that has earned him laurels across the internet. An exceedingly fit and pulling the moves with perfection, Selvam does the backflips without a breather at a go. With over 7 million views on Instagram, the clip opens with energetic Selvam performing backflips on a long mat in his backyard demonstrating physical wellbeing and agile bodily movements.

