Woman Falls Off Chair During Zoom Meeting With CEO; Shares Epic Video | WATCH

While the work-from-home culture has eased the lives of many of us during the COVID-19 pandemic, it has also allowed us to create several crazy memories and stories to tell. From unexpected appearances of family members during Zoom calls to pure technical glitches, over the last year, several videos of goof ups have been shared by netizens who have been confined to their homes.

In a new hilarious video, a woman named Charlotte shared her own blunder during an all-important Zoom call meeting with her CEO and colleagues.“Please enjoy my chair breaking while on a call w/ my CEO,” she captioned the video on Instagram.

During the 1.05 minute video, the woman can be seen toppling off her chair by accident during the live call after it broke down. What followed after was an epic reaction from her colleagues and boss. While some were stunned over her sudden disappearance from the screen and took a little more time to process, others burst into laughter over the mess. Following her 'accident', the woman turns off her camera while she goes to fetch another chair. However, she forgets to mute the mic and is then heard hurling abuses in the background which sends her co-workers into another laughter riot.

Netizens react

