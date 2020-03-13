Woman Finds Live Snakes In Bag Of Potatoes, Kills It With Vacuum Pole

In what can be defined as a truly frightening experience, a woman named Marissa Davidson who is a resident of Australia found a live snake in a bag of potatoes. Marrisa Davidson who resides in New South Wales went on to purchase the 4kg bag of potatoes last Friday from an Australian supermarket named Woolworths. Marrisa Davidson revealed to an esteemed publication about her horrifying experience.

Marissa Davidson revealed that the snake started to slither towards her son

She revealed that she saw the snake while taking the potatoes from the bag and that the whole experience gave her a huge fright. She went on to say that the snake suddenly jumped out when she was just about to take more potatoes. She also made a terrifying revelation wherein she said that the snake went on to slither towards her five-year-old son Chase who also has a congenital heart defect.

Source: Marissa Davidson Facebook page

Talking more about her son's condition, Marissa Davidson said that her son has got hypoplastic left heart syndrome. She added that this incident could have made him extremely sick. Marissa Davidson also went on to say how she tried to kill the snake.

Marissa Davidson also revealed how she killed the snake

She revealed how she grabbed her son and ran off to get her vacuum pole after which she smashed the head of the snake. She called the entire incident very 'terrifying' and stated that she is still having trouble sleeping. Marissa Davidson also took to her social media to share a picture of the snake.

She also warned customers to be careful while buying potatoes from Woolworths. The store also apologized to Marissa Davidson reportedly. Woolworths also released a statement wherein they admitted that their quality team was investigating this unfortunate incident.

They also expressed concern for the entire situation faced by Marissa Davidson. According to media reports, Woolworths said on Saturday that the matter faced by Marissa Davidson was immediately passed on to their quality team. However, Woolworths reportedly refused to refund the customer. According to media sources, Stuart Mckenzie who works for Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 revealed that the snake looked like a marsh snake which is extremely venomous.

