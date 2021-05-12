Last Updated:

Woman Finds 'spooky' Picture Inside Second-hand DVD Of 'The Ring', Netizens Say 'burn It'

A woman named Riley Cassidy recently bought DVD of 'The Ring' and was shocked to find a photograph inside it. Here is how netizens reacted to her tweet.

Written By
Greeshma Nayak
The Ring

IMAGE: Riley Cassidy Twitter, Universe Trailers Youtube


While horror and supernatural thriller films can give a person sleepless nights and many scary thoughts, the paranoia gets much worse when the film is based on a real-life incident. Recently, a woman named Riley Cassidy recently bought a second-hand copy of The Ring DVD and got spooked when she found a photograph inside of it. The Ring is based on real-life centuries-old Japanese legends. She took to her Twitter handle and shared the photograph and here's how netizens reacted to it.

Viral photo inside The Ring's second-hand copy 

According to a report by She The People, a woman named Riley Cassidy recently purchased a second-hand copy of the horror film The Ring's DVD from a thrift store and was shocked to see the DVD's contents. She found a spooky-looking picture in it, with a woman sitting in a car and looking right into the camera. Riley even set a reminder for seven days and shared it on Twitter which stated, "Make sure you didn't get murdered", which was based on the film's theme that whoever views the cursed tape, gets killed in a week. 

Cassidy said that she threw the DVD at the very back of the shelf and also that it really scared her. She even added that the thrift store owner didn't really find it to be that big a deal and she was happy that people on the internet did agree with her that the DVD was spooky. She further said that she doesn't know if she wants to burn the DVD or keep it forever. Netizens were quick to react to the whole incident and while some called it creepy yet hilarious, others said that in 7 days, she is going to have the same expression as the woman in the picture. Here are a few tweets that show how people reacted to Riley's post.

The Ring's plot 

The plot of the 2002 horror film revolves around news reported Rachel Keller, who is skeptical of the story of a videotape filled with nightmarish images, which leads to a phone call foretelling the viewer's death in exactly seven days. Later, four teenagers die mysteriously exactly one week after watching just such a tape. Allowing her investigative curiosity to get the better of her, Rachel tracks down the video and watches it. Now she has just seven days to unravel the mystery. The film released almost two decades ago in 2002 and starred Naomi Watts in the lead.

IMAGE: Riley Cassidy Twitter, Universe Trailers Youtube 

First Published:
