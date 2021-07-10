Woman Gets Engaged To A Prisoner She's Never Met In Person, Marriage To Take Place In Jail

In a shocking incident, a Netherlands woman is all set to get married to a US prisoner whom she has never met till date. 28-year-old Kelly Jacob is in a serious relationship with James Dentel, who is currently serving a 20-year jail term and will not be released till 2032. Kelly used to be an intern at a prison and worked for Writeaprisoner.com. Her acquaintance with James began after she wanted to understand the minds of the inmates so that she could write about "what it's like to be an inmate". The two ended up tying a knot.

According to New York Post, Kelly and James started talking to each other through emails and letters, and subsequently through calls. Kelly revealed that she initially tried to run away from her feelings for James because she did not want her relationship to go that way. However, after James proposed to Kelly for marriage during a video call, she accepted the couple has now decided to marry in October. The ceremony may not be a postcard wedding, however, Kelly claims she doesn’t need anything too fancy.

Kelly revealed that she was someone who never wanted to get married or have children but she met James and things changed. She also revealed that James first used a prison-made ring to propose to her, but later he arranged a perfect ring from a jeweller. The couple will be getting married inside the prison.

The 32-year-old convict is currently serving a 20-year-sentence at the Snake River Correctional Institution in Oregon for assault and unlawful use of a firearm during a bar brawl in 2012 in which he allegedly shot four men.

Despite the two hailing from different backgrounds, the lovebirds share many mutual interests, including Italian food, Miguel songs and even watching Game of Thrones is one among them. The couple has also planned out that they won’t be wearing any traditional fancy dress, "because people don’t do that for prison weddings".

