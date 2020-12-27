Last Updated:

Woman Gives THIS Amusing Christmas Gift To Younger Sibling Who Keeps Stealing Her Stuff

The older sibling wrote, “I put a camera in my room last month to catch my sister taking my things"

In order to catch her younger sister red handed, a woman set a plot for her. Twitter user ‘@_LoveJazziee’, took to her social media handle, stating the entire plot. She wrote, “I put a camera in my room last month to catch my sister taking my things". She explained that each gift box with her name on it will contain a picture of her in the room taking things she had claimed were not with her.

Elder sister's plot 

She created an entire Twitter thread where she also posted a video of her sister where  she is trying to cover it up. The elder sister says that the younger one is trying to cover it up as she is a scorpion. She wrote, “Update: So I gave em to her & she tried to cover it up and play it safe. Now I have to choose real violence since she think it’s a joke. Time to take her stuff... She’s a Scorpio so this reaction makes sense, always trying to be wrong and strong. Anyone want a sister ?”The older one told that their mom does not want her to do it as she does not want the younger sibling to know that she has a camera.

Netizens react 

Amused by the incident, netizens took over the comment section. Making an emotional comment, a Twitter user wrote, "I lost my sister 4 years ago, and as much as her taking your stuff pisses you off, moms nonchalant attitude doesn’t help either, but I’d be over the moon to have my sister back to pilfer something from me. You never know what you got till it’s gone". Another user  wrote, "Next time when you buy something for yourself please buy for her as well. It's very stress to have a sister that has it all while you're busy with old out of fashion stuff".

