Woman Gives THIS Amusing Christmas Gift To Younger Sibling Who Keeps Stealing Her Stuff

In order to catch her younger sister red handed, a woman set a plot for her. Twitter user ‘@_LoveJazziee’, took to her social media handle, stating the entire plot. She wrote, “I put a camera in my room last month to catch my sister taking my things". She explained that each gift box with her name on it will contain a picture of her in the room taking things she had claimed were not with her.

Elder sister's plot

She created an entire Twitter thread where she also posted a video of her sister where she is trying to cover it up. The elder sister says that the younger one is trying to cover it up as she is a scorpion. She wrote, “Update: So I gave em to her & she tried to cover it up and play it safe. Now I have to choose real violence since she think it’s a joke. Time to take her stuff... She’s a Scorpio so this reaction makes sense, always trying to be wrong and strong. Anyone want a sister ?”The older one told that their mom does not want her to do it as she does not want the younger sibling to know that she has a camera.

I put a camera in my room last month to catch my sister taking my things. So for Christmas each gift box with her name on it will contain a freeze frame picture of her in my room taking things she told me, to my face, that she didn’t take. 😊 I’ll record her reaction for y’all 🤣 — Jazziee🤩 (@_LoveJazziee) December 24, 2020

Update: So I gave em to her & she tried to cover it up and play it safe. Now I have to choose real violence since she think it’s a joke. Time to take her stuff... She’s a Scorpio so this reaction makes sense, always trying to be wrong and strong. Anyone want a sister ?🙄 pic.twitter.com/tiv0Fc9may — Jazziee🤩 (@_LoveJazziee) December 26, 2020

Netizens react

Amused by the incident, netizens took over the comment section. Making an emotional comment, a Twitter user wrote, "I lost my sister 4 years ago, and as much as her taking your stuff pisses you off, moms nonchalant attitude doesn’t help either, but I’d be over the moon to have my sister back to pilfer something from me. You never know what you got till it’s gone". Another user wrote, "Next time when you buy something for yourself please buy for her as well. It's very stress to have a sister that has it all while you're busy with old out of fashion stuff".

tis the season to be messy pic.twitter.com/oCsvSg5eaD — 🦋 (@zannahli) December 24, 2020

Choose violence n f mom n sissy. She gonna learn today. It’s the principle. Your mom just don’t want her to be embarrassed pic.twitter.com/mAWBFyRkxK — Locdnluvinit (@nappynluvinit) December 25, 2020

Maybe a better idea would be to get the things she took from your room. Maybe she’s too scared to ask for them. — Miranda Brass (@EightDays_Aweek) December 25, 2020

Sisters take things from sisters, you will learn when you are older that it really isn't a big deal — foxone1 (@foxone1) December 25, 2020

Did your mom just pick sides? Oooh it's on! pic.twitter.com/4EYk9oEaNt — BRIAN AMBALE (@brian_ambale) December 25, 2020

