Last Updated:

Woman Imitates Different Foreign Accents With Hindi Phrases; Netizens Laud Her Talent

An Indian content creator is driving the internet crazy with her latest video in which she speaks Hindi phrases in accents of different European countries.

Written By
Mahima Joshi
Viral video

Image: Instagram/@ahillyeah


While most non-native English speakers speak accented English, Indian speakers are often ridiculed for an accent that the world terms as Indian English. However, we Indians often get over-excited with foreigners speaking Hindi with an accent of their native language. But have you ever seen an Indian speaking Hindi in different foreign accents?

Well, an Indian content creator named Ahilya Bamroo is driving the internet crazy with her latest video in which she speaks Hindi phrases in accents of different European countries. Shocked? Yes, she does that and finishes like a pro. 

"Desi women," she captioned the post sharing the video clip on her Instagram handle. Bamroo starts by explaining what she is going to do and then showcases her talent of speaking her native language in a number of accents that belong to European countries.

READ | Viral Video: Man makes lipstick with used syringes, netizens call him 'makeup influencer'

Watch the viral video: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ahilya Bamroo (@ahillyeah)

Since being shared, the clip has garnered over 2.1 million and over 340k likes. Bamroo has over 119k followers on her Instagram.

READ | Spectacular view of rainbow at Niagara Falls in viral video leaves internet spellbound

Netizens appreciate the 'French part'

Soon after the video was posted online, netizens started showering their praise on the content creator for being so talented and her accent being on point. "French Hindi so good," wrote one user. "That “Par” in the French accent was so on point!" wrote another. 

READ | Dog twinning with its owner in viral video confuse netizens to choose between duo; WATCH

"Why did the British give a K3G vibe," a third one commented. "Part 2 with Dutch, German, Italian, Australian accents? Please :)," asked another user. 

READ | Viral video of woman driving a truck thrills internet; Netizens call it 'inspirational'

"I loved the idea and you’re so talented! Keep doing more of these," a fifth user commented. 

Image: Instagram

First Published:
COMMENT