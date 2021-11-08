Woman Kisses And Cuddles Pet Snake, Video Gets Mixed Reactions

Everything can be discovered on the internet, from humorous videos to odd footage, and the most recent video featuring a woman and a snake, which was published on Instagram, comes into the bizarre category. A woman kisses her pet snake and expresses her affection for it in this video.

The video was shared on Instagram on the official page of Royal Pythons which frequently shares pictures and videos of snakes. The caption of the video read, "Love my snake!" A black and green python wraps itself around a woman's body as she lies down in the video. She gives the snake a kiss and smiles after that. The snake then opens its mouth. She then says, "I love you," and kisses it once more. The woman makes a lovely face at the end of the video.

Netizens love the bond of woman and snake

The video was shared more than a week ago and since then it has received more than 2 lakh views and around 10 thousand likes. It has also invited a huge number of comments from people who adored the woman's love for her snake. One Instagram user wrote, "Awww I love that. It's like me and my Buddy he is a Ball Python also." Another commenter wrote, "Ughh great way to get salmonella think bout that next time your feeding it a dead rat your mouth touches that face". The third comment read, "Does it have teeth or are they just really small? Super cute"

However, some people cautioned the woman that snakes doesn't like to be kissed. As one person commented, "As an experienced keeper, I can tell you this snake does NOT enjoy being kissed, nor do other snakes." Another wrote, "No, that's not precious, it's a great way to get bit in the face. I dig my snakes, but, Cmon."

