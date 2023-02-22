Woman Kisses Virat Kohli's Wax Statue In Delhi, Leaves Twitter Divided

A video of a fan's PDA moment with cricketer Virat Kohli's wax statue has been doing rounds on social media. Recently, the cricketer's fan was seen kissing his wax statue at Madame Tussauds wax museum in Delhi. In the viral video, a woman can be seen placing her arm around the neck while kissing on the lips of the cricketer's wax statue.

Take a look at the video:

Imagine the outrage if a man does this to a wax statue of a woman #INDvAUS #ViratKohli𓃵 #AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/vsfBax1nrP — Balaji Gowda (@younger_lord) February 20, 2023

Netizens react to the viral video

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's fans are extremely unhappy with the fan's move and called it 'creepy behaviour'. They even tagged Anushka in the viral video and slammed the fan for crossing the line.

A fan wrote, "There's this video where a women is kissing Virat Kohli's wax statue. I mean, really? Feel like throwing out. And then, none of your own property."

While one user commented, "The girl forgot that Kohli was married and what message would it send to the masses", another one penned, "Imagine the outrage if a man does this to a wax statue of a woman."

"Virat's reputation would have been in shambles. His integrity would have been questioned. People would be writing threads on how this is a clear case of harrassment," read another tweet.

Check out the tweets below:

There's this video where a women is lip kissing Virat Kohli's wax statue! I mean, really?! Feel like throwing out. 😢🙏 — december author (@december_author) February 20, 2023

His reputation would have been in shambles. His integrity would have been questioned. People would be writing threads on how this is a clear case of harassment. https://t.co/slEgJiMLtM — Shivani Shukla (@iShivani_Shukla) February 20, 2023

However, a group of Twitter users seemed to be in support of the girl. A user wrote, "Why is that a problem for you when Virat Kohli himself does not care about it?"

Why is that a problem for you when Virat kohli himself does not care about it? — Abhilash (@__hedonist_) February 20, 2023

The couple is yet to react to the viral video.