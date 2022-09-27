The trend of bizarre food experiments is not coming to end anytime soon. Fusion foods can range from good to bad and further to worst. A new item has made it to the list of the weirdest food combos. This time the item being talked about is 'Chocolate Pakodas'. A video has been shared by RJ Rohan on Instagram under the handle @radiokarohan. The video has amassed more than 1.27 lakh views since being posted Monday.

In the video that has surfaced on social media, a woman can be seen making chocolate pakodas. The video shows a woman dipping a bar of chocolate in the batter and frying it.

People usually crave potato and onion pakodas but this strange combination will leave people in giggles and surprise. In the video, the woman can be seen dipping the entire chocolate bar in the gram flour batter at a roadside stall.

Later, she can be seen deep frying them. At the end of the video, the woman is seen sprinkling some spices on the pakodas and serving them with some green chutney. Later, she is seen serving them to a person who can be seen enjoying them with great pleasure.

Netizens react to bizarre food combo

After coming across this weird food combination that went viral on Instagram, many strongly disapproved of the food combo. One of the Instagram users wrote, "Brutal murder of the chocolate and the dish 'Pakora' as well." Another user wrote, "This could be the worst of all." Several users reacted with a laughing emoji.

Previously, a viral video of the bizarre food combination emerged on the internet. The video showed a person coming up with a unique fusion of Maggi and Pani puri. As the video progressed, the person, instead of adding potato, used Maggi as a stuffing in the 'golgappa.' The person then added chutney to the Panipuri. This bizarre combination attracted strong rejection from many.