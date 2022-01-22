Woman Makes Coronavirus-shaped Vada Using Rice, Netizens Call It 'Classic'; Watch

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the internet is filled with weird food videos as people have been using creative methods to prepare different dishes. From Momo Ice Cream roll to Chowmein Golgappa, there are plenty of fushion dishes that have gone viral on social media. Some people enjoy giving their own touch to a basic flavour so as to create a new fusion dish, while others don't like experimenting with the original taste of a dish. The latest addition to the unending list is a video of a woman who has made Coronavirus-shaped Vadas. Social media users who are left amazed by the creativity of the woman, shared their views in the comments section.

The video of the new COVID virus-shaped vada has been shared by a Twitter user who goes by the name @mimpful. The video was shared alongside the caption, "Corona vada! Bharat ki naari sab par bhaari!'' In the video, a woman is seen making COVID virus-shaped vadas with rice flour, warm water, cumin seeds and salt. She then started making a potato stuffing mixed with some onion, curry leaves, coriander, capsicum and spices. She soon started making the balls, then coated the balls with rice flour and covered the balls with soaked rice to make it look like COVID-19 virus. She then steamed the dough for 15-20 minutes and the Coronavirus vada did look like the virus. Watch the video here:

Netizens say 'Aptly named'

Since being shared, the 59-second video has garnered over 3,000 views and several reactions. Netizens, stunned to see the new Coronavirus-shaped vadas took to the comments section to react to the clip. One user commented, "This is so amazing." Another user wrote, "Aptly named Corona-Vada!." Another user commented, "it is very satisfying when you cut covid-19." Check out some netizens reactions:

