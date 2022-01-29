Last Updated:

Woman Makes Cotton Candy In Washing Machine, Netizens Says 'fake' And 'dumb'; Watch Video

In the latest series of bizarre experiments with food recipes, a woman can be seen making cotton candy in a washing machine (dryer). Watch the video.

While netizens on several occasions witnessed some of the horrific experiments with the all-time favourite dishes, this time, it has crossed all the limits. This time, netizens were split over the making process and termed the experiment 'next to impossible'.

In the latest series of bizarre experiments with food recipes, a woman can be seen making cotton candy in a washing machine. Though it sounds bizarre, a woman experimented with a home appliance and uploaded the results on the internet. In the short clip shared on Reddit by Tammy Louise, she can be seen demonstrating the process of making cotton candy in the washing machine. 

Watch the viral video of preparing cotton candy in dryer here:


At first, she can be seen adding sugar to the drum of the machine and then she poured a can of blueberry soda. Surprisingly, she poured soda at the place where the appliance proffers space for liquid detergent.

Later, she covered the air vent with silver foil and illustrated that the cotton candy would deposit there. As the video proceeds, she can be heard explaining to her friends about placing the machine in a steam fresh setting in order to get the best results. After a while, she can be seen taking out the vent from the dryer. At last, she removed the silver foil and revealed his experiment to her friends. 

Netizens term the experiment "fake" and "dumb"

Though Louise claimed that the experiment was quite "simple and perfect", netizens were split over it and claimed it is impossible to make cotton candy at such a low temperature.

"It's fake. Dryers don’t get even near the temp it takes to make candy floss. It needs to be 148°C (300°F) and most dryers only get to around 55°C (130°F)," commented a user.

"Yeah except it's fake, there's a cut in between her adjusting the dial and the dryer starting to spin. She also never actually focuses the camera on the inside of the dryer while it's spinning. She would have just vacuumed the sugar out and dumped out the soda before actually turning it on then mushed some store-bought cotton candy into that lint filter thing," commented the second user.

One other user sarcastically said, "Her husband must repair dryers for a living."

