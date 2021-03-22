Woman Makes Special Cake To Throw Birthday Party For Road In New Orleans, See Pics

A woman from the Lakeview neighbourhood of New Orleans in Mexico threw a birthday party to celebrate one year of road construction work in front of her house. Natalie Naquin Harvey has shared the pictures of the celebration on her Facebook account and the post has gone viral. She has created a replica of the road construction work in the form of a cake. Through the post, the woman has criticised the authorities' delay in road construction work.

Birthday party for road

Natalie Naquin Harvey who is a nurse by profession alongside the pictures mentioned that last year this week, the construction work of road had started. She added that after one year also the road is impassible. She said that there was a 6-foot deep hole on the road in the last week. She then mentioned that to create a replica of the street scene in the cake form, she made two layers of chocolate sponge with peanut butter frosting. She is a resident of Orleans, Louisiana. Take a look at the post.

Since being shared, the post got 1,000 reactions and gathered tons of comments from netizens. The people took to comments sections to give hilarious reactions to the post. One user wrote, "that is hilarious (not the incomplete work tho)." Another person commented, "Hahaha, hilarious n brilliant idea." "Hope it gets attention from city n gets resolved", wrote another individual. Check out some reactions.

(Image credit: Natalie Naquin Harvey/ Facebook)

