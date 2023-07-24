Woman Mentions 13 Years Of Experience As ‘Homemaker’ On CV; Here's What Happened Next

One woman's CV recently went viral online on LinkedIn. The particular and distinct reason is the mention of homemaking as a career. The woman stated that she was a homemaker throughout the 13-year gap in her employment history. Many people have praised the woman for her honest resume.

Woman earns praises for her honesty

The woman's resume was shared on LinkedIn by Yugansh Chokra, founder of the content marketing firm Growthic. The woman clearly impressed Chokra, who emphasized his admiration for her resume. Stating the reason behind loving her CV. He said, "And the reason I love this is because managing a family is a real task, something that can’t be undervalued. Less than 20% of women in India are working in a professional capacity. Gender gaps in housework participation are the largest among couples with children. It’s a real job, you can’t just discount the amount of work someone has to do to manage a family.”

According to the CV, the woman departed her previous position in July 2009. She was given the responsibility of overseeing the hiring procedure at that time. She has 13 years of experience as a housewife as of right now. The woman's resume demonstrated her proficiency in timely and effective house management.

What was the Internet's reaction?

A social media user commented that running a household is actually a full-time job. He continued by saying it is wonderful to see this experience highlighted on a CV. Another user said that including being a housewife as a skill is significant and that it really shows how open-minded the individual is to be able to add quality value to something that is typically overlooked and viewed as a minor task by society. A user also asked the creator if the woman had been employed.