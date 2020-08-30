Woman Escapes Death As Car Smashes Into The Spot She Was Standing Earlier | WATCH

In a miraculous video that has surfaced on the internet, a woman is seen narrowly escaping a car that smashed into a place she was standing just a few seconds before. According to reports by international media, the woman has been identified as Karyn Johnson from Australia. The footage was captured in a CCTV camera of a nearby store called ‘FLICK ‘n’ FISH bait & tackle’. Store owner Gehad Tuameh posted the video on his shop’s Facebook page.

The 28 seconds short footage shows the woman put down her shopping bag as she turned around and moved away. In a blink of an eye, we can see a car speeding through the bus stop as it smashes her shopping bag. According to the caption of the video, the neighbour’s shop was seriously damaged. However, there were no casualties reported. Johnson reportedly said that she does not know why she moved in the ‘brief moment’. She added that she could not believe what a ‘close call’ it was. The caption of the video read, "What I witnessed today is something that I won't forget for a long time. This is one lucky lady. Our neighbors shop was seriously damaged from the impact of the car but thank GOD no one was seriously injured".

Baffled by the video, the netizens bombarded the comment section. One person wrote, "I believe she was waiting for a bus. Thank goodness she stood away from the kerb. So glad she was not hit". Since being uploaded, the video has gathered 145 reactions and 88 comments. One person commented, "Bet that footage circles around the internet for years. Lucky lady".

