Woman Performs Underwater Rhythmic Gymnastics, Netizens Call Her 'a Real Life Mermaid'

Artistic swimmer Kristina Makushenko recently shared a video on her official Instagram handle where she can be seen performing underwater rhythmic gymnastics. The flawless video shows the woman showing off her dance moves with great ease by using a colourful ribbon. In the caption, Kristina wrote that she is the author of underwater video and the only participant. The video has now gone viral with netizens all across social media appreciating her talent.

'Real life mermaid'

The video begins with Kristina twirling using a colourful ribbon. As the video progresses, she takes a split with the ribbon forming a circle around her body. The ease and grace through which she is performing has won the hearts of netizens all across social media. Throughout the video, she can be seen making various shapes using different body positions. The ribbon further adds on to the grace of her dance moves. Let’s have a look at the video.

Since uploaded, the video has managed to gather over 7.7K likes. Netizens took over the comment section to praise the woman. One Instagram user wrote, "You are a real life mermaid!!! Your videos make my day!!!!". Another person wrote, "All of your underwater videos are magical". Netizens can be seen leaving heart emojis in the comment section.

Underwater moonwalking

Earlier, Kristina uploaded another video where she was seen showing off her moonwalking skills with great ease. However, one unique thing about the video was that she was performing underwater. The video has been shot underwater and is upside down. As the video begins, the woman begins her dance moves slowly and she managed to swiftly move from one corner of to another. Further into the video, she increases the speed and starts moonwalking. In the background, we can hear the song Friendships by Pascal Letoublon. Let’s have a look at the video clip.

(Image Credits: Instagram/Kristimakusha)

