Woman Prepares Latte In World's Smallest Blender In Viral Video; Leaves Internet Divided

When it comes to buying any home appliance, we certainly look for a few things, which may include well-branded products, ratings, reviews, and the price. However, Mireya Rios, an actor and content creator has a completely different perspective on the criteria to choose her purchases. She looks for weird objects that are either too big to too small to add to her collection. Her latest purchase has surprised the internet with netizens divided over its utility.

A video, that has now gone viral, shows Rios using what she claims is the world's smallest blender. If you’ve only ever seen those hefty and heavy blenders in your kitchen, this product might look like a cartoonish miniature of the same.

Rios' unique liking for objects that are either too big or too small can be seen in her other videos as well. However, what left netizens in awe was the fact that this cartoonish miniature blender is not just a showpiece; it actually works. In the video, a woman was seen making latte in the blender.

Take a look at the video below:

Here's how Netizens reacted

Since being posted on Instagram, the video has accumulated 1 million views accompanied by likes and comments. People were seen surprised by the fact that a mini blender was able to blend the latte. However, few were not convinced by the video and opined that the blender was not actually blending the latte but was just stirring it. "It’s not blending it’s mixing", a user wrote.

A second user commented, "All that thing is doing is stirring".

Meanwhile, there were several others who were excited to find out more about the mini blender. A user wrote, "Where can I buy this ? Pls lemme know (sic)".

Take a look at some more reactions below:

(Image: @mireyarios/Instagram)