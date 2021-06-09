Woman Punches Crocodile In The Head To Save Her Twin Sister From Its Jaws In Mexico

A woman reportedly rescued her twin sister from the jaws of a crocodile by repeatedly punching the reptile in Mexico. The twins sisters, Melissa and Georgia were swimming in a lagoon near Puerto Escondido in Mexico when Melissa was attacked by a crocodile. The twin sisters had taken a boat trip to the Manialtepec Lagoon, which is a coastal lagoon.

Sister punches crocodile to save her twin sister

Melissa was dragged underwater by a crocodile and her sister Georgia started looking out for her. Georgia dived under the water to search for her and later spotted Melissa beneath the water, reported Daily Mail. Georgia dragged Melissa out of the water but was again attacked by crocodile. Georgia then repeatedly punched the crocodile in the head and saved her sister. She dragged the sister out of the water. Both the twin sister have suffered injuries and both are undergoing treatment in a hospital in Mexico. Melissa has been placed in a medically-induced coma to prevent any infection to her injuries while Georgia has got injuries on her hand.

Their father Sean told Daily Mail that Melissa has injuries all over her body and her wrist is broken. He added that she has suffered the worst injuries in her lungs as she was half-drowned. He further said that the girls had asked if it was safe to go swimming and the guide had said it was. He told Daily Mail that Georgia was able to save her sister as she is a diver. The twin sisters mother Sue Laurie told Daily Mail that both her daughter had terrible bite injuries and Melissa came close to drowning. They were travelling around Mexico when they were attacked by a crocodile. She further added that Melissa has water on her lungs and has been coughing up blood.

