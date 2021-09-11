Woman Relocates Bee Colony With 'bare Hands' Leaving Netizens In Awe; WATCH This

A breathtaking video of a woman replacing a bee colony is surfacing on social media platforms. The video clip shows beekeeper Erika Thompson performing the incredible task of shifting bees to a new place with her bare hands. Erika's calmness while doing the dangerous task of transferring the bees without any protection has left everyone amused.

Shared by the Instagram page 'texasbeeworks', the one-and-a-half-minute video shows a hive of bees swarming under a table when Erika enters the frame and starts transferring bees into her new home. The most amusing part of the video is the beekeeper slowly moving the bees in without being bitten. However, she was seen using spray equipment in the process. After completing her work, Erika lifted the shift box to another place.

Woman relocates a bee colony with bare hands, netizens surprised

Popular on Instagram for sharing interesting videos related to beekeeping, Erika is an avid keeper who enjoys a massive fan following on social media for her job. She always remains in touch with her followers by sharing various captivating videos of bees. The video clip of the beekeeper that shows her transferring a bee colony has left netizens in awe. The viral video has garnered more than 5.5 lakh views since going online. The post has also attracted mixed reactions from netizens.

Some expressed their amazement at Erika's skill and others appreciated her job. One Instagrammer who saw the video said, "Why does it not bite you thinking you might hurt their queen?". A second person thanked Erika for saving the bees. His comment read, "You’re amazing! "Thanks for what you do!," a third person who saw the video appreciated Erika's job and expressed, "I wish I could go on one of your adventures!" He further said, "I am blown away when you scoop them with just your hand!!!!".

IMAGE: Instagram/@texasbeeworks