Woman Rescues Bird That 'refused To Sit Anywhere Other Than Her Head', See Pictures

Manish Hariprasad, who is a bird enthusiast took to his Twitter handle and shared images of a Goan woman who comes from a fishing village and is known for protecting the birds. The images which have been uploaded show a myna sitting on her head. The second image shows the woman raising her hand to her head so that the chick could shift to her hand and be brought down. The bird can be seen flying away from her hand. The images have now gone viral on social media with the netizens sharing the images all across the internet. The bird was not scared and looked comfortable with the lady. Hariprasad wrote in the caption that the lady gently scolded the bird and said “Will you go home?”.

'What an amazing gesture'

"This lady, from a fishing village in Goa, rescues the bird chicks that fall down from the nests. Like this Myna chick, who refused to sit anywhere other than her head. A heart-melting moment was when she gently scolded it 'when will you go home?'", read the caption. The heartwarming images have left the netizens in complete awe as they are all appreciating the woman's gesture. Let’s have a look at the heartwarming images.

This lady, from a fishing village in Goa, rescues the bird chicks that fall down from the nests.

Like this Myna chick, who refused to sit anywhere other than her head.

Like this Myna chick, who refused to sit anywhere other than her head.

Heart-melting moment was when she gently scolded it 'when will you go home?'

"What an amazing gesture by that lady. I can visualise the moment she is telling the bird how long will u cling to me, why don’t u just go types... amazing storyline", wrote a Twitter user. The image has managed to gather over 700 likes. Netizens can be seen Retweeting the images with their own captions. One person wrote, "Some people do miracles with very less resources".

Rare bird 'ghost-bird' captured in video

In another incident, a woman in Magdalena got terrified by a rare bird Great Potoo who she first thought as a piece of wood. The video of the incident went viral on social media. The woman who was a little far from the bird had tried to capture the bird on her phone but soon the bird started making noise. The bird then opened its eyes and was scanning the people near it. In the video, the voice of children who are at a distance can be heard. The bird's eyes were closed at first in the video and it was seated still. The woman then tried to come closer to the bird but it opened its large mouth and the lady got scared. The rare bird Great Potoo is known for its harsh scream and eats large insects and small vertebrates. Take a look at the video.

