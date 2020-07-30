Woman Finds Lost Teddy Bear With Mother's Last Message, Ryan Reynolds Says 'thank You'

A Canadian woman whose teddy was stolen earlier has gotten it back. Mara Soriano’s special teddy, which had the last words of her mother, was stolen while she was moving houses in Vancouver. She had then made a social media post urging people to return it and was later joined by actor Ryan Reynolds who offered a cash reward.

However, in a miraculous event, Soriano received an email from someone who said they had the bear. Later that day, two men who said that they had the plush toy returned it to her. Speaking to international media reporters, she said that she could not just believe it, when she touched the toy, her knees just buckled. “I just hugged it so tightly”, she revealed. According to reports, the man who returned the bear said that he had seen the security footage, recognized the thief and retrieved it from him. Later, Reynolds also took to twitter to offer gratitude to men who returned it.

'Vancouver is awesome'

In happier news... thank you everyone who searched high and low. To the person who took the bear, thanks for keeping it safe. Vancouver is awesome. #FoundMarasBear https://t.co/X7FlyiR89P — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 29, 2020

Reynolds had previously announced a reward of $5,000 to anyone who returned the teddy. “I think we all need this bear to come home,” he wrote. According to reports, the stolen bag also has other valuable items including Soriano's iPad, citizenship card and her fiancée’s passport, social insurance cards etc, however, she said that it was concerned about teddy and really wanted it back.

Sorian had revealed that her “custom made” teddy was stolen from her on July 24 while she was shifting her new house. In a tweet, she also revealed that it was her late mom who gave it to her and her last messages which said that she loved her. Revealing details, she said that it was in a Herschel backpack when it got stolen.

