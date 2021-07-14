Woman Reveals Pregnancy News To Husband With 'disgusting' Red Popsicle; Watch Video

A woman on Facebook revealed her pregnancy news to her husband in a "disgusting" way. Revealing pregnancy is definitely one of the best moments that expectant parents cherish all their lives. Sharing the big news with the family and loved ones is really exciting. There are a plethora of ways through which women unveil the beginning of their exciting journey after they have seen the positive sign on the stick. While some hide a picture of the sonogram in the daddy's closet, some become really creative, like the one we are talking about. Take a look at the video:

“Pregnancy Surprise”

This video went viral on Facebook after it was shared on the Sarcasm page on July 9. The video titled "Pregnancy Surprise" used the weirdest possible Pregnancy announcement method and people called it "disgusting". The woman in the video put her positive pregnancy stick in the popsicle maker and filled it with juice. The women then put the tray in the freezer for 30minutes and waited until it was ready. She then served the popsicle to her husband who looked totally unwary of the changed popsicle stick. The husband readily accepted the popsicle while gawking at his phone while he was seated on the sofa. He offered some to his wife, however, she refused by saying that she "specially made it for him."

In the latter part of the viral video, the husband gets suspicious and tried to see through the ice. He finally realized when he saw the display screen. The wife then jumped up and said, "Yay, we are having a baby." The man, who still held the popsicle in his mouth, then replied, " Baby, it's disgusting." The woman on being asked if she peed on the stick, gets a totally ungracious answer. Nevertheless, the man hugged his wife and said that he is happy that he is going to become a dad. The pregnancy news viral video received many reactions. Most of the viewers called the way "disgusting" and "gross." Although, there were a few who found it hilarious and amusing. On the other hand, the video did seem scripted and both the characters knew that they were being filmed.

