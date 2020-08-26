Woman Revisits Favourite Places In Thread, Internet Hit With Nostalgia Amid COVID-19

Who wouldn’t want to revisit a glorious past? On similar lines, a Twitter user chronicled a thread with photos of favourite places that she yearned to revisit, but cannot due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pranjal Nirasha shared a series of photos on Twitter under the thread titled “Mentally I’m here” reminiscing places like metro station, food outlets, parks, bookstores, and a goto “chai-and-bun-maska” corner among many other places.

While the national capital is slowly opening up, many are still clamped under the grim reality of the disease spread, which continues to spread as the world awaits for a COVID-19 vaccine. And hence, giving themselves a sweet reminder about life before coronavirus, Twitter users have jumped on board, lauding Nirasha’s thread, and sharing experiences of their own.

“Mentally I'm having 120 rupayye ke momos, which come with clear soup,” Nirasha wrote in the caption while sharing a photo of momo corner. She then recalls festival buzz in another post, as she writes, “Mentally I've already spent 3 hours at Hari Piorko's basement buying chaipatti, ittar, windchimes, earrings, bags, bedcovers, cushion covers for this Diwali.” Clearly, the festivals in the year 2020 have been quieter with health safety protocols and social distancing in place in order to save lives and curb the rate of COVID-19 transmission.

mentally I'm here everytime I think of food and @Awwdhikaar pic.twitter.com/445jrP3hYE — pranjal nirasha (@PranjalAsha) August 24, 2020

I just took a detour and now ‘m craving 🙄 https://t.co/PpKbUnYTe5 — Rajat Kumar (@GlobalBihari) August 26, 2020

The most wholesome thread I've seen in days. ❤ https://t.co/evZxRqcsih — Dewla Hansda (@HansdaDewla) August 26, 2020

Missing it all 😪😪😪😪 & yeah mentally I'm at most of these places too ❤️❤️❤️❤️ This thread is sheer love #Dilli ...😍 https://t.co/aa19Kwqoyz — FanBepannaah (@FanBepannaah) August 26, 2020

You are making me miss Delhi very badly now!!! https://t.co/WkFN2VlHJd — Sridhar Ramaswamy శ్రీధర్ రామస్వామి (@sridhar1085) August 26, 2020

This thread is so Delhi love and now i have also been to the places mentally. So Apt!@PranjalAsha nostalgia couldn't get any better. Thanks! https://t.co/8g3GqKQa2Y — Shikhar (@shikharskr) August 26, 2020

This whole thread makes my heart feel things. I'm anxious that life won't look like this ever again (ever is a long time haan, but still) https://t.co/5Xg4e9oFBP — Abh is hecc (Abishek) (@infrasnc) August 26, 2020

This thread is a different kind of love❤️❤️#Delhi https://t.co/I2zQZIo9wJ — श्रेया | Shreya (@shreya_u) August 26, 2020

Simultaneously the loveliest and most heartbreaking thread. How is it possible to be homesick for a city you currently live in? https://t.co/kL9JmpoG5C — Catherine Davison (@_caedavison) August 26, 2020

This thread feels like my personal album. Took me back to the city that gave me everything. #Delhi is a love! https://t.co/NRlAebqgp9 — Ruchika Talwar (@RuchikaTalwar) August 26, 2020

A hearty thread in a long long time! Such resonance, especially SDA runs and north campus ke chole kulche and banta! Want it all! ❤️🌈 https://t.co/fkFusHUuG8 — Ipshita (@Ipshita_Guha) August 26, 2020

Read: 'Little Free Library' Wins Internet, Netizens Laud Manav Kaul For 'brilliant Initiative'

Read: Women's Equality Day: Netizens Share Inspiring Thoughts To Celebrate 'heroes'

On a virtual tour of city

While people are actively adhering to the norms, they’ve also been socially alienated like never before. Nirasha takes the internet on a virtual tour of the city’s several spots that youth and elders cherished. “Mentally I'm at this stall outside Miranda House, getting myself a chhola kulcha with extra gaajar ka achaar in it. Bhaiyya ji is insisting I eat a plate instead but I'm in a hurry, my mother's calling me home so a roll would be better,” she wrote in one other post. Similarly, a string of images with heart-melting memories has triggered nostalgia on the internet.

Read: Video Of Whale Twirling In Air Is The 'most Majestic Clip Ever', Netizens Stunned

Read: Google Comes Up With A Creative Mask Song And Netizens Are Loving It; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.