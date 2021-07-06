Woman Shares Adorable Video Of Delivering Ice To Otters, Netizens Call It 'best Job Ever'

A video of a woman delivering ice to a group of otters went viral this morning. Vancouver aquarium employee, Nadine Trottier shared the clip on her Instagram account where she is seen delivering ice to some adorable otters. This video is exactly what you need if you are having a hard day or just trying to beat the heat this summer. The pure joyful faces of the romp are sure to leave you happy too.

In the initial part of the video, the otters are seen to be enjoying a day at the pool when Nadine comes over with her cart full of grated ice. She is delivering ice to eight otters to cool them off from the scorching heat. She begins the distribution of ice with Kunik and Quatse and then goes on to relieve Hardy and Mak from the heat by delivering their share of ice. All the eight otters seem to have been waiting for their special delivery and had some adorable expressions to offer at the special delivery.

Since being shared, the clip has garnered almost 4 lakh views, 21000 heart reacts and quite a number of other reactions. Netizens were delighted to watch the cute otters and their ecstatic reaction. While some couldn’t stop gushing at their cuteness, others expressed their wish to do a similar job.“Can I just swim with them all please?” asked an Instagram user. “You’re like the ice cream truck for otters,” commented another. “The best job ever!” said a third.

Similar videos

Nadine has several similar videos on her Instagram where she is seen playing and taking care of dolphins and penguins. In one such video, she introduces her followers to Hope, a 10-year-old African penguin. She also mentioned how Hope loves ‘adventures and following her human friends around.’ The adorable penguin is seen trotting around with Nadine while she makes the video.

(Input: Nadine Trottier Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.