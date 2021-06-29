Woman Shares Picture Of White Pomegranate With Hilarious Caption, Netizens Say 'nailed It'

Social media forums have been flooded with funny pictures and videos. Adding to them, a picture of white pomegranate has gone viral on the internet. A woman has shared the picture of a white pomegranate on Twitter and the text on the picture has left netizens in splits. Social media users took to the comments section to share hilarious reactions to the post.

The post was shared by a Twitter user who goes by the name bengalikudi. She has shared the picture with a single crying face emoji. The image uploaded on the microblogging site shows white pomegranate seeds. The text on the picture has caught the attention of netizens. The text on the white pomegranate seeds says, "Ye kaisa anaar hai isko khud khoon ki zarurat hai" which roughly translated to English means "what kind of a pomegranate is this, it needs blood itself." Everyone is aware that consuming pomegranate increases your haemoglobin and the white color of pomegranate leaves netizens stunned.

The post of the white pomegranate has garnered 11.2K likes and 1086 Retweets. The hilarious post has received several reactions from people on Twitter. One user commented, "I never tasted this how does this taste ??". Another individual commented, "Dumb girl itna bhi nahi pata ye anar Red Blood Cell nahi White Blood Cell badane ke liye kam aata hai. Another user commented, "Who said it's Anaar and not Anameia Yaar."

Mid level executive hoga jiska khoon choos liya hoga chilke jaise managers ne — MAS (@maheshXV) June 27, 2021

Nailed it — hendooo (@klopp919) June 27, 2021

This banged!!!🥵😍🤩😬

I've nothing to promote but would request all to please get vaccinated and help others in these tough times. Let's all fight corona together so that I can go for manali vacation 😭🙏 — Where'smychappal (@bengalikudi) June 28, 2021

This 1 is for white blood cells — Musharraf Mughal. (@marcanthony99) June 26, 2021

Who said it's Anaar and not Anameia Yaar — Abhigyan (@casual_abhigyan) June 27, 2021

Anaar ko Tide se dhone ke baad : — Shree Dalal🕷️ (@Demon_Shree) June 27, 2021

Meanwhile, an Italian Facebook user posted a bizarre pasta-making hack and passed it off as the best way to make spaghetti, she attracted the wrath of other hard-core Italian foodies. It's a quick and simple way to make pasta, but it's far from hygienic. The user has strewn all of the ingredients for the pasta recipe around the counter and served them cold and straight from the packet. The notorious video titled 'Ultimate Spaghetti Trick' was posted on Facebook by a woman named Lisa, and it went viral for all the usual things.

IMAGE: Bengalikudi/Twitter/Pixabay

