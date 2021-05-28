Woman Shares She’s A Published Author At 83, Netizens Celebrate Her Achievement

A tweet by an elderly woman has gone viral on social media and has been garnering amazing reactions from netizens since then. The woman in her tweet mentions that she is a published author at 83. The adorable announcement of Mary V. Macauley has struck a chord with tweeples who could not stop themselves from celebrating her achievement.

Woman authors book at 83

In the post, the 83-year-old woman wrote a simple three-line tweet in which she said that she is now a published author at 83 and "couldn’t even send an email, not too long ago". She further mentioned that she is proud of her achievement. In another tweet, Macauley also shared a link to her book. While sharing the link of her book, she tweeted, "I've been given this link by my editor which apparently will take you all to the Amazon page where you can buy my book. Isn't that wonderful how easy it is nowadays! Thank you all for you kind words."

I am now a published author at 83.



Not too long ago, I couldn’t even send an email.



Very proud of myself! — Mary V. Macauley (author at 83) (@MaryVMacauley) May 25, 2021

I've been given this link by my editor which apparently will take you all to the Amazon page where you can buy my book.

Isn't that wonderful how easy it is nowadays!

Thank you all for you kind words.

Mary https://t.co/67vIKrjdA2 — Mary V. Macauley (author at 83) (@MaryVMacauley) May 26, 2021

The inspiring post of the new author has gathered more than 2 lakh likes and more than 13K Retweets. People on social media gave sweet reactions to the elderly lady. They joined in to celebrate Macauley's success. "Congratulations! It's hard to learn new technology, I'm 36 and I can't wrap my mind around half of the new apps that are coming out. I'm proud of you too and I'm going to buy your book. Also, you are so beautiful. Black don't crack! I hope I look as good as you at 83!" Another individual commented, "Congratulations, Mary! Beautiful! I'm 74 now & will likely be 75 when I begin querying for an agent for my first novel, so I take a personal interest in your success!." After receiving an overwhelming response from netizens, Mary thanked everyone for being so kind.

Congratulations!

You should absolutely be proud of yourself. Get out there and celebrate, we're all cheering along beside you. 🥳🥳 — Amy Allworden (@AmyAllworden) May 26, 2021

Will definately be looking it up! — Emma Victoria (@emm_victoria) May 26, 2021

That's amazing! What work of yours should we be reading? — Emma Victoria (@emm_victoria) May 26, 2021

Hopefully it won’t take me another 43 years 💕💕 — Katy Brent (@Littlemisskatyb) May 26, 2021

Congratulations! It's hard to learn new technology, I'm 36 and I can't wrap my mind around half of the new apps that are coming out. I'm proud of you too and I'm going to buy your book. Also you are so beautiful. Black don't crack! I hope I look as good as you at 83! — Blacky McTired (@AjahsWrite) May 26, 2021

This is so overwhelmingly wonderful.

You are all so kind, I can't keep up but Kirsten has reassured me that I don't need to respond to every single message and can just say thank you like this.

Thank you,

Mary — Mary V. Macauley (author at 83) (@MaryVMacauley) May 26, 2021





