Woman Shows Alligators The Power Of "slippers" To Save Her Pet Dog; Watch

When it comes to animals, dogs and cats rule the world of social media. Their videos attract a huge number of people, who watch them with a sense of excitement. A lot of videos have gone viral featuring these adorable animals. However, this time a video featuring a lady saving her pet dog with two giant alligators goes viral on Twitter in no time. It is worth mentioning for a mother, "slippers" are always the "best tool" in order to teach her notorious child a "life-long lesson". However, this time a woman won the hearts of millions of netizens with her "incredible style" of using the slippers to save her dog.

Watch the viral alligators video here:

Alligators? No problem — la chancla … pic.twitter.com/EVkPhMppj2 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) November 11, 2021

Those who haven't experienced the "life-changing lessons" from their mother's slippers, will definitely experience the power of the slippers this time after watching the video shared by former NBA player Rex Chapman. In the short clip, a woman is seen walking with her dog near a water body. As the video proceeds, two alligators appear approaching the bank where the lady is filmed walking with her puppy. However, the approach of the giant animal towards her pet dog is not enough to deter the "power of the slipper" as in the very next moment, the woman is seen comfortably removing her slipper before waving it at the huge animal. Interestingly, the giant alligators apprehended the intention of the woman and the "power" of the slippers and are seen promptly speeding away from the puppy.

Netizens react to the alligators' video

Have a look at some of the witty comments of the netizens here:

My mom everytime I tried to sneak into the kitchen after she told me it was closed! — Anthony V. Clark (@anthonyvclark20) November 11, 2021

The stance. The way she watches. The calm retrieval of the chancla. She doesn’t just keep that thang on her, she uses it. She’s not the hunted. She’s the hunter. — Omar Villafranca (@OmarVillafranca) November 11, 2021

When mom takes the slipper off, you know there will be hell to pay — THEE Tracy (@Fosters_mom_14) November 11, 2021

Literally my mom was like that, “la chancla” resolve any kind of issues. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/98HRbmRQFa — LaSoly (@Lasolyvlog) November 11, 2021

Bro, ancient weapon of every mom and abuelita! pic.twitter.com/1ZSNMyNmW7 — BE≋COOL≋HONEY≋BUNNY (@TankOfTheFranks) November 11, 2021

Someone behind the camera is also heard applauding the woman with her amazing style to get away from the two alligators. Meanwhile, the video shared by Chapman appreciating the power of "la chancla" the Spanish word for flip-flop has gone viral on the micro-blogging site. Since being shared some two days ago, the clip has garnered over 1.5 million views and the count is still increasing. Notably, hundreds of netizens shared funny moments with the slippers while many appreciated the lengths to which any parent would go to save their pets and children.

Image: Twitter/@RexChapman