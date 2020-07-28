Woman Shows How Visually Impaired People Use Their Phones; Watch Video

A visually impaired woman named Kristy Viers posted a video on Twitter showing how a visually impaired person operates their phone. The post was uploaded on July 26 and has managed to gather 415.3K likes and 140.8K retweets and comments since then. She captioned the video as, “I thought I would share how I, as someone who is visually impaired use my iPhone”.

How do visually impaired people use a phone

The video begins when she shows her phone and explains how to open an application by rubbing her fingers on the screen. After you feel some vibration, that is when you know which application is this. She opens her twitter and shows how to compose a tweet using a braille keyboard. Braille keyboard is a special feature for the visually impaired people to type on a phone. While she is typing her tweet, there is a constant sound from phone that keeps telling her what is happening on the screen.

Read: Kerala Woman Who Helped Visually Impaired Man Gets Rewarded With A New House

I thought I would share how I, as someone who is visually impaired use my iPhone.☺️ pic.twitter.com/wPI9smOIq0 — Kristy Viers 🦯 (@Kristy_Viers) July 26, 2020

People bombarded the comment section. People appreciated her efforts and praised her for having a positive outlook in life. There were people who also requested her to put more such videos. People also requested her to create her own YouTbe channel where she can review assistive tech and also put up tutorials.

Read: Visually Impaired Couple Find Savings Of Rs 24,000 In Demonetised Currencies In TN

Hi Kristy! It was awesome to see how you use your iPhone. Really puts some things we take for granted into perspective. As a developer on the Apple ecosystem, part of my goal is to make my apps as accessible as possible. What are some features that make or break your experience? — nikolouzos (@_nikolouzos) July 26, 2020

Simply amazing! I'd love to see you doing a YouTube channel featuring videos explaining & reviewing assistive tech for the visually impaired. You could point out companies that are allies, maybe even shame those that disregard the needs of their visually impaired customers. 😆 — Scott Jones (@GandalfSoftware) July 26, 2020

Thank you for your video. I wasn’t aware of the Braille keyboard. I would love to see more posts on how to do other tasks. — Paul Chernoff (@paulchernoff) July 26, 2020

I don’t think it’s too hard to distinguish between the words. We generally still understand what someone is saying, and we can have our screen reader spell out the word if we need to. I’d rather people just be free to type whatever they want. — Kristy Viers 🦯 (@Kristy_Viers) July 27, 2020

These days smartphones have become a must have for everyone. Kristy's video is not only commendable but also spreads awareness for many who did not know various features for a visually imparied person. She also unveiled what we call as the 'braille keyboard'.

Few days back, another video went viral which left the netizens completely stunned. The video shows a visually impaired dog barking at the fridge while the pet parents bake a ham in the oven.The Reddit user posted the 20 seconds long video on a subreddit r/AnimalsBeingConfused with a caption reading “My 14-year-old blind dog loves ham. Every time we bake one, he barks at the ‘oven’.

Read: Kerala Woman Runs Behind Bus To Help Visually Impaired Man & Other Viral News Of The Week

Also Read: Video Of Visually Impaired Dog Barking At Ham In ‘oven’ Makes Netizens Smile

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.