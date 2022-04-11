Woman Slams Husband For Saying 'housewife' In Front Of Co-workers; Gets Netizens' Support

There is no denying the fact that every individual ensures to create a good impression of themselves at the workplace. But what if the first impression turns out to be a bad one? A post went viral on social media wherein a man who invited his new workplace friends to his place for dinner, landed himself in trouble. In what was supposed to be a scenario to create new bonds and make his work life more meaningful, unfortunately things didn't turn out as expected. As seen in the video, the man insulted his wife, who works full-time, by calling her a housewife in front of his co-workers.

Following the incident, the man's wife took to Reddit's AITA Forum and wrote "My husband invited his new co-workers over for dinner. When they arrived he introduced me by gesturing at me and saying, 'this is Mrs. Smith (didn't even say my name), the housewife'."

What followed next?

After the man introduced his wife, the wife took a firm stand and wrote in her post, "I looked at him for a second then I started laughing hysterically. I then said 'no honey I work full time and YES I still act like a housewife when I'm home because you simply can't bother to help. His co-workers were staring at him as he tried to laugh and change the subject and ask what they wanted to drink.''

''The situation at dinner got super awkward with him giving me looks and stares, the woman further wrote, and added, "Once the guests left he blew up saying I embarrassed him by laughing like a lunatic and then making the comment I made in front of his new coworkers and ruining his image. I told him he was wrong to lie about my status and deny my degree, to begin with. He said I could've talked to him about it privately later but not like this, and making his coworkers think he's useless." The identity of the couple remains unknown.

However, it was reported that the woman further stated that her husband stormed off then and refused to behave in a cordial manner after the incident. The woman was then left confused as to whether she did the right thing by making that remark in front of her husband's colleagues.

Netizens' reactions

Netizens were seen putting out their opinions on this incident while the post garnered 95 percent upvotes. One user wrote "Right. He wanted OP to talk to him about it afterward rather than in front of his coworkers, but he didn't extend the same courtesy to her -- he just went for it. He doesn't get to embarrass his wife for social points and expect her to keep quiet about it.'' Another user said, "He diminished (being a housewife is not a "low" role, but he meant it that way) you in public, you corrected him. In public. As he deserved. Talk s***, get hit (verbally)." Here are a few reactions from other netizens who believed that the man's wife gave a befitting response to her husband in front of his co-workers, and how she responded serves him right.

Image: Unsplash