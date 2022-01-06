Woman Spat On By Jawed Habib In Viral Video Accuses Hairstylist Of Humiliating Her

After renowned hairstylist Jawed Habib sparked a major controversy as he was seen spitting on a woman's head during a training seminar in a video, the woman herself, Puja Gupta, revealed that Habib was acting arrogant throughout the seminar and shared the details of how the hairstylist humiliated her.

While speaking to the media, Puja Gupta said that when she asked a few questions in the seminar, Habib responded by saying that he runs 900 salons whereas she runs only one, following which, to humiliate her further, she alleged that Habib called her on stage and spit in her hair.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to Delhi Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana on this alleged matter, urging him to take action. NCW has also sent a notice to Jawed Habib and has also asked the Uttar Pradesh Police to probe the veracity of the purported video.

Jawed Habib seen spitting on woman's head

The incident is said to be of a training seminar that took place in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar and the renowned hairstylist is seen spitting on a woman's head in front of a crowd, by saying that her hair is dry.

In the video, the woman can be seen sitting on a chair placed on the stage. Habib can be seen giving tips to the present audience at the event, when he casually spits on the hair of the woman, following which, he was heard saying, "Agar paani ki kami hai na.. iss thook mein jaan hai." Surprisingly, the crowd present there are heard laughing and clapping after witnessing the shocking incident.

Following the incident, the woman in the video uploaded a video of herself and said, "My name is Puja Gupta, I run a parlour named Vanshika beauty parlour and am a resident of Baraut. I attended Javed Habib sir's seminar yesterday. He had invited me for a haircut on stage and he misbehaved a lot. He was showing if you do not have water you can use your spit as well. I did not get my haircut done. I would get my haircut from any local shop but never from Javed Habib. (sic)"