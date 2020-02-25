Woman Spends Rs 21,000 Monthly On Diapers To Maintain Adult Baby Lifestyle

A 25-year-old woman named Paigey Miller reportedly spends Rs 21,000 per month on diapers to maintain a lifestyle as an adult baby. Not just that, the woman sleeps in an infant crib, plays with the toys manufactured for the kids, and creates content for an ‘adult baby diapers lovers’ online community, as per media reports.

Paigey, who currently resides in East Coast, US, told the media that she adopted the infant lifestyle in May 2018. She said that she also set up a subscription service to assist adults struggling to accept their true selves. She added that she had always collected toys and had a younger sense of humour, so her friends and family had been very accepting.

Paigey said that it wasn’t a big deal to act like an infant, and people had to be less shameful if they desired to live as an adult baby. She further added that her goal was to normalize the infant lifestyle that she embraced when she attained the legal age.

The full-time infant lifestyle of the woman includes dressing up as a baby even in public places, and not just within the privacy of her house. Paigey revealed to the media that often times she was met with judgemental glares and negative comments from people who did not acknowledge her lifestyle.

Her intelligence was questioned

She explained that she often had her intelligence questioned by strangers who asked her why she chose to lead her life impersonating a baby. She further added saying that she did not respond to negativity and it wasn’t important to explain to someone who could not make sense out of somebody else’s way of living.

According to the reports, Paigey has been engaged for five years with someone who does not have a similar lifestyle as her but supports it. She claims that she gets an overwhelming response from her online audience who encourages her to lead her life based on her own whims and fancies.

