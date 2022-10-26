Woman Spots 'alien' Inside Car While Scrolling On Google Earth, Leaves Netizens Perplexed

As internet users, we often mindlessly scroll through the depths of the world wide web, only to occasionally end up on something bizarre. This was the case for one woman, who was using Google Earth in search of a garage sale in the American town of Mapleton, Maine. However, the 45-year-old woman, named Crystal Patterson, claimed that during the search, she spotted an extraterrestrial being in the backseat of a vehicle, as per a report by Mirror UK.

As Patterson zoomed in on the image to figure out the bizarre entity, she was perplexed to see an "alien face" behind the car’s window. "Can someone please tell me what I'm looking at in the backseat? The only reason I found this is because I was scoping out the location of a garage sale, which was located at the property in the background," she asked users on social media.

Internet users react to Patterson's bizarre discovery

"The driver looked naked, so I zoomed in because I'm nosy, and thought the distortion of the figure in the back. My first thought was it was an alien," Patterson added. Reacting to the image, one user questioned: "How on earth did you spot that?" "Clearly an alien," another user said. A third user joked that the figure looked like "Mr Potatohead", a popular character featured in Disney's Toy Story film franchise.

Patterson made the bizarre discovery on Google Earth, which is a computer program that offers a 3D representation of cities, streets, localities, and landscapes through satellite imagery, aerial photography, and GIS data. It allows a user to view any location, zoom it and pan it in any direction.