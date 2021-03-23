Woman Spotted Driving A Car With Hundreds Of Bees, Image Stuns Netizens

A bizarre picture of a woman driving a Toyota Prius filled with a swarm of bees has taken the internet by storm. The image was shared on Facebook by Jocelyn Jordan and the woman was photographed in Daphne in the US state of Alabama with a beekeeper’s nest in her backseat. According to Metro UK, the woman snapped behind the wheel was even said to have been having a conversation on her phone while the bees buzzed all around her.

Netizens call the woman 'lord of flies'

While speaking to the media outlet, Jordan said that she “just about died”. She added that she understands that the hives have to be transported, but surely there is a way to keep them contained. Jordan said that the woman was chatting like all was normal and added that she even honked at the lady when she was behind her thinking she’d save her.

However, the Facebook user later realised that the bees were crawling all in the front seat too. Jordan said she was “shook” and almost ran off the road looking at the car filled with bees. One internet user also called the picture the “craziest thing” she had ever seen, while another user simply wrote, “That’s crazy”.

Since shared, the post has garnered several likes and comments. One user said, “I would die. Literally”. Another called the woman “Lord of the Flies”. “Omg!! WTH???” said third. “She took saving the bees to another level,” wrote fourth.

(Image: JocelynJordan/Facebook)

