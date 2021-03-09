Woman Sticks Cow Dung Cakes On Wall 'like A Pro', Netizens Want Her In Basketball Team

A video of a woman perfectly sticking up cow dung cakes on a wall has surfaced on the internet and netizens just cannot get enough of it. Uploaded by IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra, the video shows the woman sticking the cow dung cakes at a great height. According to the video, netizens want the woman to join the Indian basketball team. “Done it like a pro…”, read the caption of the video.

'Like a pro'

The nearly 25 seconds video shows begins with the woman holding cow dung cakes. The woman does not seem to be that tall. Further into that video, she begins to apply a little force as she throws the cow dung cakes towards the wall. The video has a message written on it, which says, “Indian basketball team is looking for this lady”. The video has now gone viral all over social media. Let’s have a look at it.

Netizens react

Uplaoded on March 3, the video has managed to gather over 53K views. Making a hilarious remark, one Twitter user wrote, "Meanwhile, foreigners will be wondering how the hell did the cow do that!". Another Twitter user wrote, "Wow! She obviously has many many years of experience to do it so well. Perfection doesn't come easy". The video has 6K likes. Tweeples can be seen Retweeting the video with their own captions. The video has over 700 Retweets. In the caption, one person wrote, "She will basket every ball she throws...".

This is cool. Kudos to her. https://t.co/xnVQIUINML — Ashish Patni (@apatni2013) March 4, 2021

Amazing talent for basketball ðŸ€ https://t.co/49DN0WlG32 — shaquibjamal (Ø¬Ù…Ø§Ù„)™ (@imshaquibjamal) March 4, 2021

Excellent video Sir https://t.co/fFa7xQTm0E — Sukanta Kumar Das (@Sukanta56964321) March 4, 2021